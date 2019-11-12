On the heels of scoring three goals in the second period Tuesday, Westmont Hilltop defeated Wheeling Park 5-3 in a PIHL game at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Freshman Ian Amaranto stopped 35 of 38 shots for the Hilltoppers.
Nick Rozich tallied two goals in the first period to give Westmont Hilltop (5-2-3) a 2-1 lead. Kobe Rickabaugh, who finished with three assists, and Kyle Replogle recorded assists on the goals.
Payton Sell, Aiden Rice and Anthony Marano added goals in the second for Westmont Hilltop.
Marano assisted on Sell’s tally.
Rice’s power-play goal was assisted by Rickabaugh and Matt Noll.
Sam Brammer, Spencer Abraham and Tommy Woods recorded goals for Wheeling Park (2-3).
