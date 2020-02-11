Gavin Hockenberry tallied two goals, and Kobe Rickabaugh added a goal and two assists to lead Westmont Hilltop past Wheeling Catholic 4-2 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Tuesday.
Ian Amaranto stopped 32 shots in goal for the Hilltoppers.
Hockenberry’s first goal was assisted by Derek George. Rickabaugh potted a power-play marker with assists to Kyle Replogle and Sam Snider as Westmont (9-8-1) led 2-0 after the first.
Ty Edgerton buried both goals for Wheeling Catholic (1-15) in the second period. Aiden Rice’s goal sandwiched Edgerton’s scores. Snider and Rickabaugh assisted on the goal. Westmont led 3-2 heading to the third period.
With assists to Nick Rozich and Rickabaugh, Hockenberry’s final goal set the final.
