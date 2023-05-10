JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Westmont Hilltop boys tennis team won two singles victories and a doubles triumph on Wednesday to defeat Juniata 3-2 to claim the District 6 Class 2A team title on its home court.
Juniata's Xane Whitesel, the district singles champion, defeated Charlie Snee 7-5, 6-1. Westmont Hilltop sophomore Sebastian Masterson, the district singles runner-up, topped Connor Peterson 6-0, 6-0. Westmont Hilltop junior Easton Ragno beat Josh Martin 6-0, 6-0 in the third singles matchup.
In doubles, Westmont Hilltop's Brett Hoffman-John Allen defeated Owen Hubley-Chris Martin 2-6, 6-1, 6-2. Juniata's Ben Losch-Darin Kint topped Blake Weslager-Conner Selders 6-3, 6-4.
Juniata finished at 8-5.
Westmont Hilltop (9-3) will meet District 3 runner-up Conrad Weiser (18-1) in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A team tournament on Tuesday at a site and time to be announced. The winner of the match will advance to the quarterfinals on May 19 in Hershey.
