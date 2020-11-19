Gabe DiCamillo-Aiden Rice

Richland’s Gabe DiCamillo, left, pursues Westmont Hilltop’s Aiden Rice during a Laurel Mountain Hockey League game in Ebensburg, PA., Thursday, Jan.9, 2020.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Laurel Mountain

Westmont Hilltop 8, Central Cambria 1: In Ebensburg, Aiden Rice, Kobe Rickabaugh and Nick Rozich all scored two goals to lead the Hilltoppers past the Red Devils on Thursday at North Central Recreation Center. 

Rozich added a pair of assists. Rice provided a helper for the Hilltoppers (3-0), who scored five goals in the first period. Gavin Hockenberry netted two assists. 

Alex Crespo and Tony Marano (one assist) both scored a goal for Westmont Hilltop. Parker Lavis and Payton Sell each contributed an assist.

Jackson Vukman tallied Central Cambria’s lone goal. Charles Edwards compiled 48 saves in goal for the 0-2 Red Devils. 

