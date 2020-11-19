Laurel Mountain
Westmont Hilltop 8, Central Cambria 1: In Ebensburg, Aiden Rice, Kobe Rickabaugh and Nick Rozich all scored two goals to lead the Hilltoppers past the Red Devils on Thursday at North Central Recreation Center.
Rozich added a pair of assists. Rice provided a helper for the Hilltoppers (3-0), who scored five goals in the first period. Gavin Hockenberry netted two assists.
Alex Crespo and Tony Marano (one assist) both scored a goal for Westmont Hilltop. Parker Lavis and Payton Sell each contributed an assist.
Jackson Vukman tallied Central Cambria’s lone goal. Charles Edwards compiled 48 saves in goal for the 0-2 Red Devils.
