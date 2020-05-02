Westmont Hilltop High School earned the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference (LHAC) all-sports championship for the 2019-20 academic year.
The Hilltoppers collected 92.5 points to edge out runner-up Bedford (89). Somerset (85.5) and Central Cambria (85.5) tied for third place, and Forest Hills (80) was fifth.
Points are earned according to the place that a school’s team finishes in the LHAC standings in each sport. A first-place team will receive 13 points (one point for each team in the conference, except in football, which includes only 12 teams and first-place is worth 12 points. At the end of the year, each school is permitted to drop its two lowest scores.
Somerset had won the LHAC all-sports championship trophy each of the previous six years (2014 to 2019).
Westmont Hilltop has won the LHAC all-sports crown 10 times, including seven straight years from 2001 to 2007 as well as 2011, 2013 and 2020.
