HOLLIDAYSBURG – Westmont Hilltop set the tone, but Central answered the bell.
Coerced by the Hilltoppers into playing a deliberate style to which the underdog from the Laurel Highlands Conference was better accustomed, the top seed adjusted and advanced to next week’s District 6 Class AAA football championship game, 25-7, at Tiger Stadium on Friday night.
After opening 2-0, the Hilltoppers dipped to 2-4. Central scored twice in a 7-minute span of the second quarter to change the complexion of the contest, building a 25-point lead before Roy Dunn ran it in from the 12 with 2:24 left.
Westmont is slated to play Bishop McCort in a regular season game next week.
“It’s tough, being a senior and this (possibly) being our last game. Being in the district semis, making it four years in a row, it’s hard,” Westmont senior Hudson Holbay said after rushing for a game-high 97 yards on 18 carries. “We just came up short on a few drives.”
Playing bend-but-don’t-break defense and its usual time-possession offense, Westmont Hilltop only gave the explosive Scarlet Dragons four first-half possessions -- one of which consisted solely of an untimed down to end the second quarter. However, the Hilltoppers were unable to put any points on the board, despite driving twice deep into Central territory, enabling the Dragons to take a two-touchdown lead into the half.
The Hilltoppers got into Dragon territory five times, but one of those ended with a punt, another a missed field goal, another a turnover on downs and the last an interception.
“We weren’t able to convert. Then they put two (touchdowns) on us,” Hilltoppers coach Pat Barron said. “We wanted to come in and take the air out of the ball. I thought we did, at times, but we gave up too many explosive plays.”
Central scored first when Parker Gregg cut back up the middle and darted 35 yards at the 9:07 mark of the second quarter. The score was set up by a 22-yard pass from Jeff Hoenstine to Eli Lingenfelter a play earlier.
Hoenstine later completed a 10-play drive with a 2-yard run to make it a two-score difference. He almost made it a three-score margin, but his scintillating 94-yard broken-field return of a blocked field goal was negated by a crackback block.
The Dragons had another opportunity to increase the lead after Josh Biesinger recovered a fumble on the second-half kickoff at the Hilltopper 33, but Westmont’s Gavin Hockenberry made a sensational play, stripping Dragon running back Kade Rhule inside the 1 and falling on it there.
Central (7-0) will take on the winner of Saturday’s Penn Cambria-Tyrone game on Halloween night at Altoona’s Mansion Park Stadium.
“It can be really difficult adjusting to an offense you haven’t seen before,” said Hoenstine, who had 220 yards in total offense
– he entered the game with 1,641 yards passing. “The job’s not done. We’re super-excited to be back in the championship.”
Hoenstine tacked on a 14-yard scoring run in the opening minute of the fourth quarter after Branson Dodson blocked a Westmont punt inside the Hilltopper 20, then broke off a 73-yard scoring jaunt with 7:10 left.
“They’re going to get some first downs,” veteran Central coach Dave Baker said.
“They run the ball hard. They’re a pretty good team. They did a lot of good things.
“They just didn’t get enough big plays against us.”
Still, the Hilltoppers held the Dragons to a season-low 343 yards. The 25 points Westmont allowed matched a season-low for Central.
“It’s been a rough one (emotionally), but it’s been a good one,” Hilltopper senior lineman Tanner Dluhos said. “We just had to come out and play our style. We executed well. They just executed better.”
Mitch Corcoran snuffed Central’s nearly
8-minute opening drive by playing center field to pick off a Hoenstine pass. The Dragons had converted two fourth-down plays and a third-and-16 before the turnover.
The Hilltoppers appeared on the verge of making Central pay for the miscue, picking up two first downs and advancing to the Dragon 23 before an illegal block put them in third-and-21 and eventually forced a punt.
Westmont finished the opening half moving from its own 34 to the Central 28, but David Assad’s 43-yard field goal was partially blocked.
Madox Muto added 72 yards on the ground for Westmont Hilltop, which finished with 209 yards rushing.
