LEWISTOWN – The Juniata boys tennis team defeated Westmont Hilltop 5-0 for the District 6 Class 2A team title on Wednesday.
The Hilltoppers finished 8-4.
Max Lauver, the District 6 singles runner-up, defeated Westmont’s Charlie Snee 6-2, 6-1. Adam French topped Cael Long 6-1, 6-0. Gavin Kint beat Taha Al-Ubaidi 6-0, 7-6 (10-3).
In doubles, Emmett Hibbs and Jack Strawser topped David Assad and Nathaniel O’Stafy 6-2, 6-2. Zach Marshall and Xane Whitesel defeated Reilly Malcolm and Elijah Ellsworth 6-1, 6-2.
Lauver and French won the district doubles title.
