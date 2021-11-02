Westmont Hilltop stayed unbeaten and earned a berth in the District 6 Class 2A boys’ soccer championship match with a 3-1 semifinal win on Tuesday night over Juniata at Trojan Stadium.
The top-seeded Hilltoppers (20-0) jumped out to a 2-0 lead early on before the fifth-seeded Indians (11-6-1) cut that deficit in half at the break.
Despite a strong start to the second half by Juniata, Westmont Hilltop shut out the Indians over the final 40 minutes and netted a huge insurance goal with 16:40 remaining to take command of the contest.
That sets up an all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference district title match Thursday as the Hilltoppers will face Richland, a 1-0 semifinal winner over Huntingdon, at a site and time to be determined.
The Hilltopper attack was sparked by junior forward Maximus Zitnay, who scored a pair of goals.
“We’re fortunate to have one of the fastest kids in Maximus Zitnay on our team,” said Westmont Hilltop coach Jason Hughes, who picked up the 150th victory of his career. “He puts a ton of pressure on defenses.”
Conner Oechslin tallied a goal and an assist for Westmont Hilltop, while goalkeeper Will Gerow stopped seven of eight Juniata shots to earn the win in net.
Oechslin got the Hilltoppers on the board first when he put home a rebound of his own shot with 20:43 left in the first half, and just over three minutes later he came up with a big play to set up Westmont Hilltop’s next goal.
Oechslin boomed a long clearing pass over 40 yards downfield, and found Zitnay in stride on a breakaway. Zitnay then beat goalkeeper Nick Dressler at the 17:02 mark to put Westmont Hilltop up 2-0.
“I love using my pace against them,” said Zitnay. “Our midfielders make great plays passing the ball.”
Juniata got back into the match with 4:51 remaining in the half when Henry Rivas drilled a shot from 15 yards out to the right of the net to pull the Indians within one at intermission.
The Indians put pressure on the Hilltoppers to open the second half, generating several good scoring opportunities against Gerow and the Westmont Hilltop defense.
“I’m very proud of our guys tonight, said Juniata coach Jared Byler. “They went into the second half and did everything we asked of them. We had Westmont locked up in their end and had them a little frazzled, but couldn’t put one in.”
Westmont Hilltop took control of the match when Zitnay stole the ball in the Juniata zone and raced in on a break to find the net for the second time on the night.
“It’s all about keeping the pressure up,” said Zitnay. “Once I got the ball and looked at the goal, i knew I had to shoot it.”
“Our defense looked a little shaky at times, but they didn’t give up,” said Hughes. “We shut down their attack and were able to finish things off.”
