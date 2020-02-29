CLAYSBURG – A cold third quarter prevented Westmont Hilltop from breaking out in a low-scoring affair against Penns Valley. The Hilltoppers were outscored by eight points in the pivotal third frame and fell 49-40 in Friday’s District 6 Class AAA consolation game at Claysburg-Kimmel High School.
“We had trouble against their 2-3 zone,” Westmont Hilltop coach Dave Roman Jr. said. “Their lineup is pretty big, their guards especially. It was difficult for us navigating against the top of their zone. We didn’t do a good job of executing.”
Both teams advance to the PIAA playoffs. Westmont Hilltop (19-7) will meet District 7 champion North Catholic next Saturday at a site and time to be determined Sunday.
Penns Valley (16-9) matches up with District 7 runner-up Lincoln Park.
Penns Valley sophomore guard Zach Braucht tallied a game-high 24 points for the Rams.
“He’s athletic with pretty good size for a guard,” Roman said of the 6-foot-3 athlete.
“He was a tough matchup for a guard.
“He got to the rim, elevated over us and was able to shoot over top of our guards we had on him. It was pick your poison, we just didn’t have a good matchup for him size-wise.”
No other Ram scored more than seven points.
Westmont Hilltop led 19-17 at halftime. Penns Valley took the lead for good with a 17-9 advantage in the third frame.
“We had cold outside shooting,” Roman said. “We tried to force it inside, but it was tough to pass it inside with their collective size.”
Ashton Forton tallied a team-high 20 points on eight made field goals for the Hilltoppers, who were outscored 32-21 in the second half.
Three Westmont Hilltop players finished with four points each.
Westmont Hilltop will look to rebound from two straight losses next Saturday against North Catholic, a 24-2 squad on an 18-game winning streak.
“We just watched them play last night, they’re a really good squad after winning a WPIAL title,” Roman said.
“We’ll start to get ready for them (Saturday).”
