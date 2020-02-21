Westmont Hilltop and Bellwood-Antis looked poised to have an offensive shootout after one quarter of their District 6 Class AAA quarterfinal game. The seventh-seeded Blue Devils came out firing in the opening frame, but the host Hilltoppers asserted control in the middle two quarters to win in commanding fashion by a score of 62-33.
Bellwood-Antis (11-12) started the game with four made 3-pointers in the first quarter and matched Westmont Hilltop in energy in the early going. The Hilltoppers grabbed a 16-14 lead after one, and put together a dominant performance after that.
Westmont Hilltop (19-5) outscored Bellwood-Antis 24-6 in the second frame with six Hilltoppers scoring points in the quarter. That run proved to be the difference in the game.
“The defense really picked up in the second quarter and it continued,” Hilltoppers coach Dave Roman Jr. said. “I think we held them to six field goals in the second half, so I think we did a really good job. The credit goes to my guys, they were locked in all week in the preparation and it paid off tonight.”
Bellwood-Antis coach Patrick Cassidy credited Westmont Hilltop’s up-tempo play in the second quarter to pull away from his team.
“I really think it was just their energy,” the Bellwood-Antis coach said. “They made a couple of plays and it just kind of snowballed. If you make a couple of plays in a stage like this – the energy, the excitement, the emotion, it all starts to pour out. That was probably the biggest thing that I saw on their end in that stretch.”
Westmont Hilltop was led offensively by 6-2 junior forward Tanner Civis. He poured in a game-high 19 points and controlled the paint going up against 6-4 Bellwood-Antis forward Zach Miller.
“He was an animal,” Roman said of Civis.
“We knew 34 (Miller) was a big boy inside and we thought he had a quickness advantage on him and I think that showed on the first couple of possessions and he was able to get off his feet quicker than 34. So that was our game plan and the kids again did a great job of executing the game plan.”
Civis was quick to point to his team following the win.
“We work well together, so when we get things rolling and play as a team our offense kind of comes, but our defense is our strongest point,” the junior forward explained. “When we get our defense going it just brings everybody together and it elevates our game.”
Westmont Hilltop outscored Bellwood-Antis 22-13 in the second half as the Blue Devils struggled to cut into the lead.
The Hilltoppers’ win sets up a highly-anticipated rematch with cross-town rival Richland on Tuesday night in the District 6 semifinals.
“It’s two teams that are very familiar with each other, and as with any game like that it’s going to come down to who executes better and who takes care of the basketball, so we’re looking forward to Tuesday night,” Roman said.
Added Civis: “They’re a good team and we’re going to have to play a great game. It’s going to be good.”
