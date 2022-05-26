JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Westmont Hilltop received a dominating pitching performance by Bailey Thornton on Thursday afternoon to help the Hilltoppers punch their ticket to a berth in the District 6 Class 3A softball championship game with a 3-0 win over visiting Cambria Heights.
The senior hurler was in command, as she allowed just two hits and struck out four without walking a batter in the complete-game shutout.
“I was trying to go outside,” said Thornton. “My curve and drop curve were working the best, and I knew my defense was there to back me up.”
“Bailey threw lights out today,” Westmont Hilltop coach Monica Cox said. “Her ball was moving, and the confidence in her today was crazy good.”
The second-seeded Hilltoppers (18-2) will now face fourth-seeded Bald Eagle Area for the district title next week at 1 p.m. on June 2 at St. Francis University.
Cox, in her first year at Westmont Hilltop, has guided the program to a shared Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title and its first softball district championship game appearance since 2000.
“At the beginning of the year, they didn’t give themselves much of a chance, I could see it in their faces,” Cox said. “We work hard, we don’t miss practices, we don’t take days off. My seniors missed part of their senior trip and other things that meant something in order to change the culture of this team.”
The Heritage Conference champion Highlanders concluded a 17-2 campaign and saw a 10-game winning streak snapped.
“This hurts right now, but anytime you can put 17 wins under your belt, it was a pretty good season,” Cambria Heights coach Drew Thomas said.
“The girls played their hearts out, but offensively, we just didn’t hit, and we didn’t adjust the way we needed to.”
Highlanders pitcher Jenna Serafin surrendered one earned run on seven hits, with two strikeouts and no walks.
Serafin and Thornton dueled through 2 ½ scoreless innings before the Hilltoppers got on the board in the bottom of the third.
Chloe Hoffman led off by reaching on an error and subsequently advanced to third on a passed ball. Makenna Oswalt’s sacrifice fly to center then plated Hoffman to make it 1-0.
The Highlanders put the tying run in scoring position in the next inning on Kenna Rogal’s two-out double, but Thornton retired Maddie Bender on a grounder to third to end the threat.
Serafin also worked out of a jam in the bottom of the fourth as Zoey Lynch was left stranded at third after a leadoff double.
Lynch finished with two of Westmont Hilltop’s seven hits.
Consecutive singles by Samantha Dixon and Hoffman led off the bottom of the fifth for the Hilltoppers, and one out later, Hoffman came home on an error with the second Westmont Hilltop run.
The Hilltoppers added another insurance tally in the sixth when sophomore right fielder Quinn Kuzmiak blasted a solo home run to left-center field. It was Kuzmiak’s second round-tripper in as many postseason games.
“I don’t know what more to say, except it feels awesome to be part of this team,” Kuzmiak said.
Thornton closed out the game with a scoreless seventh inning and finished with a flourish by fanning Olivia Deckard for the final out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.