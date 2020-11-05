ALTOONA – With only two regular season wins, Bald Eagle Area wasn’t someone one might have expected to be playing in the District 6 Class AA boys’ soccer championship match, but yet here the Eagles were.
Then again, after graduating eight starters, this probably didn’t seem to be the team to bring district gold back to Westmont Hilltop for the third time in four years.
“The seniors last year were much better than us, I thought,” Hilltopper senior Jacob Mann said. “But we came back. We showed what we had, and we showed our worth.”
And, so, here we are.
Controlling the play most of the way, Westmont got goals from Mann and Conner Oechslin in the first 14 minutes of the second half to reclaim the D6-AA title for the second time in three years, 2-0, over BEA on Thursday night at Mansion Park Stadium.
“It’s awesome,” Mann said.
The Hilltoppers (15-2) were District 6 Class A winners in 2017. Co-captain Reilly Malcolm started on all three championship squads.
“It’s just attitude,” Malcolm said of the reason the Hilltoppers will be advancing to the PIAA tournament. “Everyone’s so selfless. We just play so well together. There’s no individuals. It’s just a team.”
Westmont accumulated 28 shots to Bald Eagle’s nine and took six corner kicks to the Eagles’ one.
In spite of all that, the match was a scoreless draw until Oechslin, a junior, found himself in space with the ball 53 seconds into the second half and just decided to put it on net from 28 yards away and see if he could ignite his team.
Oechslin’s kick was perfectly lofted between BEA goalkeeper Seth Koch’s outstretched hand and the crossbar for what turned out to be the only goal the Hilltoppers needed.
“I turned, saw the keeper a bit off his line and thought, ‘You know what? Might as well just try to shoot it,’” Oechslin said. “It was set up well by my teammates. We transitioned well right out of the gate. It was a good win.”
Mann’s tally at the 26:05 mark gave Westmont some insurance, after which it was content to flood the defensive end with red jerseys and occasionally attack. Mann’s goal came after Ian Buday chipped a pass across the field and the Eagle defense had trouble tracking it on the high bounce.
Mann was open and just pushed the ball across the goalmouth and into the far front corner of the net.
“It’s kind of been the story all season. We pass and pass, and it takes us a little while to break that ice,” Westmont coach Jason Hughes said.
“But, when we do, they’re a totally different team. They’re calm, cool and collected. The game is different when we get one goal under us.”
The third seed entering the playoffs, Westmont will enter states on a seven-match winning streak in which its outscored the opposition 29-2.
“Our passing, our shooting and just taking our chances (are our biggest strengths),” Mann said.
Riddled by injuries, Bald Eagle only won twice in the regular season, but Eagles coach Jason Bair decided to enter the district tournament as the No. 8 seed because his team finally was back almost to full strength. The Eagles responded by upsetting top-seeded Central Cambria and fourth-seeded Cambria Heights – Westmont’s Laurel Highlands Conference rival – on the road.
The Hilltoppers, though, didn’t overlook BEA.
“Westmont just came out and attacked, really, really hard,” Bair said. “We were able to hold fast the first 40 minutes, but they just overpowered us.”
With his teammates’ ability to maintain possession, Hilltoppers goalkeeper Will Gerow only needed to stop four shots to record the shutout.
The first half was scoreless, even though the Hilltoppers outshot the Eagles 13-3 and took all three corner kicks along with a couple of free kicks.
Westmont pressured hard early, playing much of the first 12 minutes within 25 yards of the Bald Eagle net and necessitating Seth Koch to make a couple of quick saves.
BEA then began counterattacking, trying to spring Shane Eveleth and getting Carter Stere a chance to boom one from about 20 yards out that was knocked down by the defense.
After that, Westmont resumed its attack, rolling up its advantage in shots. Two of its best attempts to open the scoring, though, were on balls BEA defenders redirected toward their own net that Koch had to field with about 15 minutes to go in the half.
Once the Hilltoppers got on the board, they loosened up, gained confidence, and now they’re back at the top of the D6 mountain.
“Everyone here has a desire to work hard and be successful,” Malcolm said. “When you see the older kids have success, you want to be just like them, and that pushes you.”
