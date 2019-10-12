Westmont Hilltop made history on Saturday afternoon at Price Field.
Twelve different Hilltoppers ballcarriers combined to produce 352 rushing yards in a 49-28 victory over visiting Greater Johnstown.
Westmont (5-3) managed to score seven touchdowns without throwing a single pass.
While both of those facts have their merits, they weren’t historic.
Westmont’s clinching its fifth consecutive district playoff berth put the Hilltoppers into the school’s record books.
“Clinching a playoff berth today for five straight years is a big deal,” said Westmont coach Pat Barron, whose team began the week ranked third in District 6 Class AAA. “We talked all offseason about how no Westmont team has done it five years in a row and now these guys did it.”
Westmont advanced to the District 6 playoffs four straight seasons from 1994 through 1997. The Hilltoppers had playoff berths in seven of eight years from 1994 to 2001 – only missing the 1998 playoffs in that span.
Prior to Hilltop’s advancing to the postseason in 2015, Westmont had endured eight straight losing seasons and had won a combined 18 games in eight seasons.
“It’s just nice to have those expectations year-in and year-out,” said Barron, an eighth-year head coach. “We were 3-3 and had our backs against the wall.
“The kids responded here for two weeks. Hopefully we can keep this going.”
Westmont’s deep ground game clicked on Saturday. Senior Zane Blackburn carried seven times for 105 yards and scored on a 44-yard run and a 38-yard interception return.
Senior Mason Muto had 84 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.
Junior Hudson Holbay had 68 yards and two scores on seven runs. Senior Stefan Dean had a 5-yard touchdown on his only carry. Josh Grassa booted seven extra points.
“We’ve got some weapons as far as running backs go,” Barron said. “We didn’t throw today, but we certainly can hit some passes when we need to. Those guys up front paved the way.
“Defensively we played stout. We pressured (quarterback Sammy) Barber a decent bit. I can’t say enough about the kids.”
Greater Johnstown (0-8) fell behind 21-0 but battled throughout the contest and scored four touchdowns.
Senior quarterback Sammy Barber completed 15 of 27 passes for 241 yards and a 13-yard touchdown pass to Ibn Shaheed. He ran for 37 yards and two scores. Freshman Tavione Thomas had a 17-yard touchdown run.
Shaheed had five catches for 88 yards, and senior Anthony Reed had five receptions for 78 yards.
“Our offense, it plays well,” said Trojans coach Bruce Jordan. “The great part is the guys never quit. They kept fighting even into the fourth quarter. That’s a positive for our team that they’ve got that fight and that kind of ability. It’s unfortunate we didn’t do as well as we could.”
Johnstown has lost 19 straight games dating to the final game in 2017.
Opponents have outscored the Trojans 361-89 this season.
A first-year head coach, Jordan said he regularly plays nine freshmen and has seen progress. The Trojans’ 28 points against the Hilltoppers represented a season high.
“We’ve got a great group of kids,” Jordan said.
Holbay scored from 3 yards out at 8:15 of the opening quarter and Muto had a 23-yard touchdown with 59 seconds left in the first. Dean’s 5-yard burst made it 21-0 at 10:32 of the second quarter.
Barber’s 1-yard score put Johnstown on the board at 6:24.
But Blackburn scored on a 44-yard run only 11 seconds later to reestablish the Westmont margin. His 38-yard pick-six interception gave Hilltop a four-touchdown lead.
Late in the half, Barber and Shaheed teamed for a TD with 1:06 on the clock. But the Hilltoppers’ Muto had a 33-yard touchdown run with 32 seconds left to set a 42-13 halftime score.
“The unfortunate part is whenever you’re behind the 8-ball, trying to make up those differences, we’ve got to get the defense off of the field,” Jordan said. “We didn’t do that today.”
Holbay’s 1-yard touchdown run put a running clock into motion at 7:37 of the third quarter.
“Our goal at halfitme was to come out and get the running clock going,” Barron said. “We did that.”
Barber had an 8-yard TD run plus the two-point conversion run in the third quarter, and Thomas ran 17 yards for a score in the fourth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.