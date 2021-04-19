HUNTINGDON, W.Va – The No. 9 Marshall men’s soccer team defeated No. 12 Charlotte 2-0 on Sunday to capture a second straight Conference USA title and an automatic berth in the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament.
Westmont Hilltop graduate Jacob Adams is a redshirt freshman midfielder at Marshall. Adams appeared in Sunday’s game as a substitute.
Adams redshirted in 2019. He played in 12 games (three starts) this spring for the 9-2-2 Thundering Herd, totaling one assist on Feb. 23.
Adams scored 48 goals at Westmont as a senior in 2018, leading the squad to Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and District 6 crowns.
Marshall also won the C-USA title in 2019, a 1-0 victory over Charlotte in double overtime.
