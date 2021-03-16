Westmont Hilltop sophomore Ian Amaranto was named to the North American Prospects Hockey League Tier 1 15-Under second team. Amaranto plays for the Esmark Stars, a AAA hockey club.
Amaranto also earned a spot on the Academic Honor Roll. The sophomore posted a 1.46 goals against average in 23 games, recording a 14-6-1 record and seven shutouts. He amassed a .929 save percentage. Amaranto stopped 417 of 449 shots on goal, logging 1,119 minutes and 30 seconds of time in net.
In three Dixon Cup playoff games, Amaranto went 2-1 with a 2.07 GAA and .921 save percentage.
In Laurel Mountain Hockey League action, Amaranto is 6-1 with a 1.57 GAA. He has posted a .929 save percentage in seven games played.
This season in Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League play, Amaranto has a 3.14 GAA and .898 save percentage in 15 games played for the Hilltoppers.
