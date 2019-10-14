Top-seeded defending district champion Westmont Hilltop and second-seeded Central Cambria won their respective semifinal matches on Monday in the District 6 Class AA team competition.
The Hilltoppers (16-3) outlasted Bishop Guilfoyle 3-2 to book their eighth straight trip to the finals while the Red Devils (16-3) swept past Central 5-0.
Westmont Hilltop got singles victories from Alyssa Kush and Melanie Hong. The Hilltoppers also won the decisive No. 2 doubles match as Samantha Cavrak and Morgan Allen outlasted Julia Runk and Leah Homan 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.
Olivia Ratchford, Emma Ratchford and Corinne Markavich were the Red Devils singles winners on Monday. Sam Archangelo and partner Rachel Holtz along with teammates Ella Persio and Andie McCullough swept to straight set doubles victories.
Westmont Hilltop won both regular-season meetings against Central Cambria with the Hilltoppers, Red Devils and Somerset all finishing as tri-champions in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
The two teams will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Westmont Hilltop for the district title.
