PITTSBURGH – Westinghouse scored 40 unanswered points to pull away with a 48-15 victory over Chestnut Ridge in Friday’s District 5-8 Class 2A subregional semifinal at George Cupples Stadium.
The top-seeded Bulldogs (10-0) advance to play No. 2 seed Berlin Brothersvalley, a 27-12 winner over Bedford, next weekend in the subregional title game.
Chestnut Ridge concluded a 6-5 season, losing its final four games.
Westinghouse compiled 518 total yards of offense compared to Chestnut Ridge’s 221. Westinghouse quarterback Keyshawn Morsillo completed 10 of 16 passes for 325 yards and five touchdowns. The Bulldogs amassed 193 rushing yards on 27 attempts.
Chestnut Ridge quarterback Nate Whysong began the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run. Nick Presnell’s conversion run gave the Lions an 8-0 lead.
Westinghouse, the 38-time City League champions, answered with Morsillo’s 53-yard scoring pass to Davon Jones. Kahlil Taylor’s run knotted the game at 8-all. Chestnut Ridge’s Dalton Lemin returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown. Collin Osman’s kick gave Chestnut Ridge its final lead at 15-8.
Sincere Smith’s 50-yard touchdown reception from Morsillo, combined with Taymir O’Neal’s reception on the two-point conversion put the Bulldogs ahead 16-15 at the end of the first quarter.
Westinghouse scored all 14 points in the second quarter. Taylor’s 8-yard run and Jones’ 12-yard reception accounted for the scores. Morsillo’s pass to Smith gave the Bulldogs a 30-15 halftime lead.
The hosts added 18 more points in the third quarter. Shaun Robinson’s 3-yard run, Smith’s 70-yard reception and O’Neal’s 6-yard reception extended the lead to 48-15 at the end of the frame.
No scoring occurred during the fourth quarter.
Whysong finished 18 of 37 for 162 and two interceptions. Chase Whysong hauled in six passes for 71 yards.
Smith caught four passes for 184 yards.
In 2021, Westinghouse defeated Chestnut Ridge 42-28 in a subregional semifinal.
