PITTSBURGH – A Westinghouse ground attack that compiled 296 rushing yards led the Bulldogs to a 42-28 District 5-8 Class 2A semifinal victory over Chestnut Ridge on Friday at Cupples Stadium.
Chestnut Ridge closed a 6-5 season with the loss. Each of the Lions’ first three touchdowns were answered with two successive scores from Westinghouse (9-1).
No. 1 seed Westinghouse advances to play No. 2 Windber at 7 p.m. next Friday at Somerset Area High School for the championship.
The Lions led 7-0 after the first quarter on Matt Whysong’s 21-yard touchdown reception from Nate Whysong. Jack Moyer added the extra point.
Keyshawn Morsillo and Malik Harris replied with 1- and 51-yard touchdown runs.
Matt Whysong hauled in a 20-yard pass from Nate Whysong to force a 14-all halftime tie.
Kai’ron Collins returned the second-half kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. Morsillo added the conversion run for a 22-14 Westinghouse lead.
Harris added a 32-yard scoring run for a 28-14 edge.
Jonah Hillegass found paydirt from 2 yards out. Moyer’s kick brought Chestnut Ridge within 28-21.
However, Khalil Taylor scored from 42 yards out and Sincere Smith hauled in a 64-yard touchdown pass from Morsillo to lead 42-21 in the fourth.
Trevor Weyandt was on the receiving end of a 38-yard touchdown pass from Matt Whysong to set the eventual final.
Harris finished with 183 rushing yards on 24 carries. Morsillo completed 5 of 6 passes for 103 yards.
Westinghouse outgained Chestnut Ridge 399-333 in total offensive yardage and 296-44 on the ground.
Nate Whysong completed 18 of 27 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns. Weyandt hauled in 10 catches for 158 yards and a score. Matt Whysong finished with five catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns.
