SOMERSET, Pa. – Berlin Brothersvalley did everything it could to prepare for Westinghouse’s combination of size, speed and athleticism.
Unfortunately for the Mountaineers, seeing what the Pittsburgh City League champions were capable of up close and in person proved to be too much to handle.
Senior quarterback Keyshawn Morsillo’s five total touchdowns and 448 yards of offense was the primary catalyst behind Westinghouse repeating as District 5-8 Class 2A subregional champions with a 59-7 beatdown of Berlin Brothersvalley on Thursday night.
“Our guys executed at a really, really high level,” Bulldogs coach Donta Green said after his team improved to 11-0. “One of my coaches had mentioned that spectators who don’t watch film don’t really know what we did today.
“That is a tough team (in Berlin). They’re really, really good.
“Honestly, I had butterflies coming into this game because I knew how hard they played and how well they executed.”
Westinghouse will meet the District 9 champion next Friday or Saturday in the first round of the PIAA playoffs.
Meanwhile, Berlin wrapped up an 11-1 season. The Mountaineers went unbeaten in the regular season on their way to a 35-0 victory over Heritage Conference champion Penns Manor in the Appalachian Bowl and a commanding 27-12 win over perennial Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference contender Bedford in the semifinals last Friday.
“This hurts tonight. This wasn’t what we wanted to do here tonight, obviously,” Berlin coach Doug Paul said. “I told the seniors that I’m proud of every one of them. They had a great season.
“The underclassmen, they gotta remember this right here. This is what they gotta build on in the offseason.”
Berlin picked up a first down on its opening possession but was forced to punt because of back-to-back false start penalties.
Despite senior Ryan Blubaugh’s punt pinning them at their own 2-yard line, the Bulldogs were unphased, going on a 98-yard drive that ended with Kahlil Taylor’s 4-yard touchdown run to make it 6-0 midway through the first quarter.
Berlin’s ensuing drive was snuffed out after quarterback Pace Prosser was intercepted by Westinghouse’s Deshaun Blackwell, who returned it to the Berlin 20-yard line.
The turnover would set up Morsillo’s first of two rushing scores on the night, a 3-yard touchdown plunge was followed by a successful two-point conversion pass to senior Sincere Smith to give the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead with three minutes to play in the quarter.
The Mountaineers fumbled on their next possession in Bulldogs territory, leading to junior Taymir O’Neal’s scoop-and-score 77-yard score to push the lead to 21-0.
“We’ve been on their side of this a lot this season,” said Paul of the Mountaineers being unable to climb out of an early deficit. “Tonight, we were on the opposite side. I was kind of worried when that first happened this year how we were going to respond. We didn’t respond real well to it tonight.”
Morsillo finished 14 of 16 for 370 yards passing and three TDs. In the run game, he racked up 78 yards on seven carries, including a 2-yard TD run with 3:30 to go in the first half that gave the Bulldogs a 34-0 advantage.
“I think from the outside looking in, it’s ridiculous but this is what we expect of him,” said Green of his star signal caller.
“We know from the performance that he had today that he can do it on a consistent level.”
Berlin scored with just 25 seconds left in the first half after Prosser threw across his body to find an open Will Latuch for a 23-yard TD to make it 34-7 heading into the break.
While they never found much of a rhythm offensively, the most glaring issues for the Mountaineers were in the trenches and the inability to contain the Bulldogs in the open field.
“We talked all week about containing and not letting them get in open space,” said Paul. “They had way too much open space. They also dominated up front, both the offensive and defensive lines.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.