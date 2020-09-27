INDUSTRY – Two long connections between Western Beaver quarterback Xander Lefebvre and wide receiver Dakari Bradford were the difference in the Golden Beavers’ 14-3 WPIAL victory over Ligonier Valley on Saturday.
Bradford, a 6-foot-4 and 185-pound receiver, hauled in touchdown passes of 65 and 83 yards in the second half to erase a 3-0 deficit.
Western Beaver improved to 3-0, while Ligonier Valley sits as 1-2.
George Golden made a 29-yard field goal in the second quarter to give the Rams a 3-0 lead.
Bradford finished with just two catches, but they went for 148 yards and two touchdowns.
Haden Sierocky led Ligonier Valley with 70 rushing yards on 17 carries, while completing 12 of 21 passes for 80 yards and an interception.
The Rams compiled 121 rushing yards on 34 carries as a team.
Kaden Faas topped Ligonier Valley with nine tackles and forced a fumble. Miles Higgins added eight tackles. Sierocky picked off a pass on defense. Jacob Hay netted a sack.
Ligonier Valley will host Steel Valley (1-1) in its home opener at Weller Field at 7 p.m. Friday.
