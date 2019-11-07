MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The St. Francis women got off to a hot start, but could not hold off a surge in the second half by West Virginia as the Red Flash fell to the Mountaineers 74-45 on Thursday at the WVU Coliseum.
Sam Miller led St. Francis (0-2) with 14 points and six rebounds, while Karson Swogger added 11 points.
Miller opened the scoring with a 3-pointer to propel St. Francis to an 8-2 lead following a Swogger jumper and a Lili Benzel trey. Sam Sabino’s trifecta put the Red Flash ahead 11-10 with 4:38 to play in the first quarter. West Virginia took a 17-15 lead before Miller knocked down a short jumper in the lane at the buzzer to tie the game 17-all at the end of the first frame.
The teams traded baskets before West Virginia grabbed a 27-23 lead with 4:51 left in the second quarter. Miller connected on her second triple of the night and scored a layup following a West Virginia turnover to give the Red Flash a 28-27 lead.
The Mountaineers then used a 13-0 run to close the period and hold a 40-28 halftime advantage.
St. Francis opened the third quarter on a mini 6-2 run to cut the lead to 40-34 with 5:42 to go in the third stanza. West Virginia then used a 13-3 stretch over the next 5 minutes to hold a 53-37 lead at the end of the third frame.
The Mountaineers outscored the Red Flash 21-8 over the final period to secure the victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.