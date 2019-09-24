MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - West Virginia University Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons has announced a three-year contract extension for baseball coach Randy Mazey that will run through the 2025 season.
The extension puts Mazey, a United graduate, under contract for the next six seasons with a base pay of $250,000 and supplemental pay of $165,000, bringing his yearly compensation package to $415,000. The six-year contract is worth $2.49 million. Mazey will also be eligible to receive up to a maximum of $459,000 yearly if annual performance incentives are met.
Mazey has led WVU baseball to the NCAA Tournament in two of the past three seasons, with the Mountaineers hosting an NCAA Regional in Morgantown this past year for the first time since 1955. The Mountaineers have played in two of the last four Big 12 Tournament finals and have reached the semifinals in four consecutive seasons.
Mazey was the Big 12 and ABCA East Regional Coach of the Year in 2019, as the Mountaineers were ranked for a school-record eight weeks and finished No. 19 in the final NCBWA poll. Mazey’s team won 38 games in 2019, which were the second-most in school history, and he already is the fourth-winningest coach in program history with an overall record of 227-176 (.563) in seven seasons.
“Coach Mazey continues to build WVU baseball into a competitive Big 12 and national brand,” Lyons said. “Our program currently has great momentum, and I look forward to this continuity with Randy and his staff. Our fans have enjoyed our recent baseball success, which has turned Monongalia County Ballpark into a great baseball environment. It’s quite evident that Randy is the person we need to continue leading WVU baseball.”
“My family and I would like to thank WVU President Gordon Gee, Shane Lyons, Keli Zinn and Matt Wells for their commitment to WVU baseball and for sharing in my vision of taking Mountaineer baseball to places it has never been before,” Mazey said. “I would also like to thank the Morgantown community, the fans, all former Mountaineer players and our current players and staff for their commitment and hard work. Our program is in a great place right now and without the support of all those people, none of what we have accomplished would be possible. Let’s Go Mountaineers!”
