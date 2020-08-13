The West Taylor Volunteer Fire Department charity softball tournament is expected to be just a bit more special this season.
The event, set for Aug. 29-30, has been renamed the Lee Adam Dill tournament in memory of the unit’s captain, who died on Jan. 13.
“Lee helped us to prepare the field, asked for donations and helped us organize last year,” West Taylor captain Derek Yerty said. “He was a victim of a murder/suicide in January, and we decided to name the event after him in honor of all of his work.”
The field for the tournament includes teams representing eight different charities including Cuddles for Kids, the Humane Society of Cambria County, the Johnstown Cinderella Project, Operation Guardians for Distressed Officers, the Johnstown Family Kitchen, Front Line Companions, Esophageal Cancer Research and the West Taylor Volunteer Fire Department.
There will be different choices of food both days, a breakfast on the morning of Aug. 30 along with a basket party.
Boots will be set up inside for each of the eight different charities if individuals would just like to donate to their specific charity.
“We have a three-game guarantee and begin play at 8 a.m. each day,” Yerty said. “We will be playing at Gibson Field, 712 Cooper Ave., Johnstown. The basket raffle goes to all eight charities and will be drawn at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Yerty said that there has been a great deal of interest in the tournament.
“Once we announced the event, the softball spots went quickly,” Yerty said. “We have eight teams this year and are hoping that next year we can expand to 10 teams.”
