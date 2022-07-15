BERWICK, Pa. – The West Suburban Little League 14-Under (Juniors) team has won three straight games and have advanced to Saturday’s championship game in the state tournament.
The District 11 and Section 4 champions defeated Plymouth 11-1, Clinton County 7-2 and Downingtown East 15-2.
At 2 p.m. Saturday, West Suburban faces Plymouth again in the title game. Plymouth would need to win two games in the double-elimination tournament.
The victor will advance to the regional tournament in Bristol, Connecticut.
West Suburban’s team members are Taylor Hess, Sienna Kubic, Alea Ladika, Sophie Lamia, Katie Ledwich, Zoey Lynch, Kelsie Muto, Katie Scott, LaMya Stephens, Kristin Stiles and Lizzy Veranese.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.