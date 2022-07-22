ORANGE, Conn. – The West Suburban Little League 14-Under softball team overcame a pair of four-run deficits to defeat Delaware 9-8 in the East Region Tournament.
The District 11 and Section 4 champions are 2-0 in regional play and will face Maryland at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and New Jersey at 11 a.m. on Sunday in Mid-Atlantic pool play.
Alea Ladika had three hits, including a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Katie Ledwich had two hits, including a home run, two runs and two RBIs.
Delaware built a 4-0 lead in the top of the first but West Suburban battled back to forge a 4-all tie with a single tally in the third and three runs in the bottom of the third.
Delaware scored four times in the top of the fifth to lead 8-4.
West Suburban got a pair back in the fifth and tallied three runs in the bottom of the sixth, including Ladika’s two-run single to put her team into the lead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.