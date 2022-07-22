West Suburban softball

Members of the West Suburban Little League 14-Under state championship softball team include (first row, from left) Kelsie Muto, Sophie Lamia, Alea Ladika, Sienna Kubic, Taylor Hess; (middle row) Kristin Stiles, Zoey Lynch, Katie Scott, LaMya Stephens, Elizabeth Veranese; (back row) coaches Marc Muto, Don Hess, Chris Lamia and Dave Lynch. Katie Ledwich is missing from the photo.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

ORANGE, Conn. – The West Suburban Little League 14-Under softball team overcame a pair of four-run deficits to defeat Delaware 9-8 in the East Region Tournament.

The District 11 and Section 4 champions are 2-0 in regional play and will face Maryland at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and New Jersey at 11 a.m. on Sunday in Mid-Atlantic pool play.

Alea Ladika had three hits, including a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Katie Ledwich had two hits, including a home run, two runs and two RBIs.

Delaware built a 4-0 lead in the top of the first but West Suburban battled back to forge a 4-all tie with a single tally in the third and three runs in the bottom of the third.

Delaware scored four times in the top of the fifth to lead 8-4.

West Suburban got a pair back in the fifth and tallied three runs in the bottom of the sixth, including Ladika’s two-run single to put her team into the lead.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you