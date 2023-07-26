ORANGE, Conn. – Despite taking two leads in extra innings of Wednesday's Game 3 of the Junior League East Region tournament championship series on Wednesday, the West Suburban 14-under softball team dropped a 6-5 decision to Milford, Connecticut, in 10 frames.
The Red Rage broke a 1-all tie with two runs in the top of the ninth inning, but Milford answered with a pair to extend the game. West Suburban provided two more runs in the 10th, then Milford replied with three runs in the bottom half.
Milford advanced to the Junior League World Series in Kirkland, Washington, for the second year in a row. Milford topped West Suburban in the title series for the second consecutive season. In 2022, Milford swept the best-of-3 series.
Milford led 1-0 in the third, and West Suburban tied the contest with a run in the sixth.
Cali Lynch went 3-for-3 to lead West Suburban, the two-time state champions. Addy Dunbar finished 3-for-4. Alea Ladika tripled and drove in a run. Kylie Durst, Kristin Stiles and Liz Veranese each plated a runner.
Stiles fanned three batters and allowed one run over the first 6 1/3 innings. Dunbar permitted three runs and struck out three batters in 3 1/3 frames.
• West Suburban forced a Game 3 with a 3-1 victory to tie the championship series at 1-all on Wednesday morning.
The Red Rage tallied a run in the bottom of the fourth inning to lead 1-0. Milford answered with a solo homer in the sixth to tie the contest. In the bottom half, West Suburban supplied a pair of runs to prevail.
Audra Rudolph provided two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Veranese tripled.
West Suburban's Dunbar scattered two hits and did not allow a run over the first 4 1/3 innings. Stiles went the final 2 2/3 frames, struck out three batters and earned the victory.
