ORANGE, Conn. – Bella Kist, Elle Ladika and Kelsie Muto each provided three hits, while LaMya Stephens blasted a three-run homer as the West Suburban 14-under softball team defeated Maryland 12-5 on Friday in the Junior League East Region tournament.
Ten different West Suburban players recorded one hit or more. Alea Ladika added two knocks and two runs scored. Kist (double), Cali Lynch and Muto drove in two runs apiece. Liz Veranese scored twice. Kristin Stiles went all seven innings in the circle.
Maryland went ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning. West Suburban responded with three runs in the fourth on Stephens' homer. The Red Rage tacked on six more in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Maryland, which committed seven errors, supplied three runs in the seventh to set the final.
West Suburban, the two-time Pennsylvania state champions, outhit Maryland 17-6. The Red Rage are 1-1 in pool play.
The Red Rage play Delaware at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in their third Pool A game.
