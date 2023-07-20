ORANGE, Conn. – Two runs in the top of the second inning and a single tally in the fourth helped New Jersey defeat West Suburban 3-1 on Thursday in the first game of Pool A play at the Junior League East Region softball tournament.
The 14-under squad from West Suburban Little League scored in the bottom of the seventh. The Red Rage were held to three hits. Alea Ladika scored, while Addy Dunbar, Elle Ladika and Kristin Stiles each provided knocks. Stiles went all seven innings in the circle.
New Jersey totaled eight hits.
West Suburban plays Maryland at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the second game of Pool A play. Delaware and New York are also members of Pool A (Mid-Atlantic). Two Connecticut squads, Massachusetts and Rhode Island make up Pool B (New England).
