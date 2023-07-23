ORANGE, Conn. – A pair of five-run innings propelled the West Suburban 14-under softball team to a 11-1 five-inning victory over New York in the Junior League East Region tournament on Sunday.
West Suburban is 3-1 in Pool A play. The Red Rage are off Monday and begin bracket play on Tuesday.
The Red Rage led 1-0 after the first inning. West Suburban tacked on five runs each in the third and fourth. New York scored its lone run in the top of the fifth.
Addy Dunbar, Bella Kist, Cali Lynch, LaMya Stephens and Kristin Stiles each contributed two hits. Kist and Liz Veranese provided one double apiece. Lynch homered, scored twice and drove in two runs. Kist, Stephens (two RBIs) and Veranese each scored twice.
Dunbar notched the victory in the circle as she allowed one run and struck out four batters over five innings.
New York committed six errors.
