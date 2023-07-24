ORANGE, Conn. – Addy Dunbar drove in four runs, while Bella Kist and Liz Veranese each went 3-for-4 with three RBIs as the West Suburban 14-under softball team defeated Maryland 18-5 in five innings to advance in the Junior League East Region tournament.
West Suburban (4-1) plays Connecticut (4-1) at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the semifinals. Delaware meets Milford, Connecticut in the other semifinal. There will be a best-of-3 championship series between the two semifinal winners
The Red Rage tallied four runs in the first inning and two more in the second. Maryland produced two runs each in the second and third frames to pull within 6-4. A seven-run fourth and five-run fifth gave West Suburban a comfortable lead and ended the game early due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Kist homered. Dunbar doubled and LaMya Stephens added a pair of two-baggers and RBIs to go with three runs scored. Both players contributed two knocks. Kelsie Muto (two RBIs) and Veranese scored three runs apiece.
West Suburban starting pitcher Kristin Stiles allowed four unearned runs over three innings and struck out three batters. Kist permitted an unearned run and fanned three over two frames.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.