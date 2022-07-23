ORANGE, Conn. – The West Suburban Little League 14-Under softball team scored a pair of early runs and made them stand up in a 2-1 victory over Maryland on Saturday in the East Region Tournament.
West Suburban’s Kristin Stiles pitched seven innings, allowing five hits and one run with six strikeouts and one walk.
Alea Ladika had two doubles and scored a run. Katie Ledwich had a hit and drove in a run.
West Suburban had single runs in the first and second innings. Maryland scored its lone tally in the bottom of the sixth.
The Pennsylvania Junior League champion West Suburban team is 3-0 in regional play. The local team will face New Jersey at 11 a.m. on Sunday in Mid-Atlantic pool play.
West Suburban also won District 11 and Section 4 titles this season.
