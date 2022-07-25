ORANGE, Conn. – Kristin Stiles struck out eight batters in a complete-game victory and Lizzy Veranese provided three hits, including a home run, two runs and three RBIs to lead the West Suburban Little League 14-under softball team to an 8-1 East Region victory over New York on Monday.
The squad advanced to Tuesday’s semifinal round.
Stiles threw 71 of her 91 pitches for strikes, scattered five hits and did not walk a batter.
West Suburban led 1-0 after the first inning and added two runs in the fifth, three in the sixth and two in the seventh to close out New York.
The Red Rage will face No. 3 Mid-Atlantic seed Delaware, a 15-0 victor over Rhode Island in Monday’s quarterfinal, at 9 a.m. Tuesday. On Friday, West Suburban edged Delaware 9-8.
West Suburban’s LaMya Stephens provided three knocks, including two doubles. Zoey Lynch returned to the lineup and added a double and two RBIs. Stiles contributed two hits at the plate, and Katie Scott (two runs) added two knocks. Alea Ladika (two RBIs), Kelsie Muto and Veranese also doubled. Sienna Kubic scored twice.
Six of West Suburban’s hits went for extra bases.
The winner of Tuesday’s semifinal will play in the best-of-3 finals set to begin Tuesday and conclude Wednesday. The winner of the tournament will advance to the World Series in Kirkland, Washington.
