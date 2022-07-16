BERWICK, Pa. – The West Suburban Little League 14-Under (Juniors) captured a state championship on Saturday, dropping Plymouth 15-5 in five innings.
The team will now advance to the Little League regional junior tournament in Bristol, Connecticut.
Previously, the District 11 and Section 4 champions defeated Plymouth 11-1, Clinton County 7-2 and Downingtown East 15-2.
West Suburban’s team members are Taylor Hess, Sienna Kubic, Alea Ladika, Sophie Lamia, Katie Ledwich, Zoey Lynch, Kelsie Muto, Katie Scott, LaMya Stephens, Kristin Stiles and Lizzy Veranese.
