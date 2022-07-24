ORANGE, Conn. – Making quick work of New Jersey, the West Suburban Little League 14-under softball team completed an unbeaten run through pool play of the East Region tournament in a 12-1 victory in five innings on Sunday.
West Suburban, which grabbed the top seed in elimination-bracket play, will face the winner of Monday’s first-round game between Mid-Atlantic No. 5 seed New York and New England No. 4 seed Connecticut at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the quarterfinals.
On Sunday, West Suburban’s Katie Ledwich had three hits, drove in three runs and scored three runs to spark her squad. Katie Scott (two runs scored), Lizzy Veranese (two runs), LaMya Stephens (two runs) and Sienna Kubic (two RBIs) each had two hits. Ledwich swatted a home run during the West Suburban rampage.
Pitcher Kristin Stiles fanned five batters in a truncated complete-game victory.
On Saturday, West Suburban scored a pair of early runs and made them stand up in a 2-1 victory over Maryland.
Stiles pitched seven innings, allowing five hits and one run with six strikeouts and one walk.
Alea Ladika had two doubles and scored a run. Ledwich had a hit and drove in a run.
West Suburban had single runs in the first and second innings. Maryland scored its lone tally in the bottom of the sixth.
