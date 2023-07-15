BERWICK, Pa. – West Suburban’s 14-under softball team claimed its second straight Pennsylvania Junior League state softball title Saturday, topping Plymouth 6-5 in the tournament’s championship game.
The Red Rage went unbeaten in their four games during the week, topping Cochranton/Jamestown/Saegertown 10-0 on Wednesday, Pocono Mountain West 21-0 on Thursday and Kingston/Forty Fort 12-2 on Friday.
This year’s squad will compete in the East Regional in Orange, Connecticut, from July 20-27.
