ORANGE, Conn. – The West Suburban Little League 14-Under softball squad tallied seven runs in the top of the seventh to provide plenty of insurance runs on its way to an 11-1 victory over New York to begin the East Region tournament on Thursday.
Seven of West Suburban's 20 hits went for extra bases. Zoey Lynch went 4-for-5 with two doubles, three runs and four RBIs to lead West Suburban. Alea Ladika provided three knocks, including a double, and two RBIs. Taylor Hess, Katie Scott, LaMya Stephens and Lizzy Veranese all contributed one double apiece. Hess and Scott each scored two runs.
In the circle, Kristin Stiles struck out nine batters without walking a batter in a complete-game victory. Stiles scattered five hits and permitted one earned run in the sixth.
West Suburban scored one run in the third and three more in the fifth. Sophie Lamia drove in two runs. Sienna Kubic and Veranese each contributed two hits. Kubic and Scott both stole a base.
West Suburban, the District 11 and Section 4 champions, will play Delaware at 11:30 a.m. Friday. The Red Rage's final two games within Mid-Atlantic pool play are against Maryland at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and New Jersey at 11 a.m. Sunday.
