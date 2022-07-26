ORANGE, Conn. – The West Suburban Little League 14-under softball team battled on Tuesday before losing in walk-off fashion, 9-8, to Milford, Connecticut, in the first game of the best-of-three East Region Tournament finals.
Zoey Lynch went 4-for-4 with two runs and a triple for West Suburban.
Lizzy Veranese had a double and a home run while driving in three runs. Alea Ladika had two hits. Lynch and Veranese each scored two runs.
West Suburban will face the Connecticut squad again Wednesday in the second game of the final series and, if needed, the third game.
In Tuesday morning’s semifinal round game, West Suburban defeated Delaware 11-3 as Ladika had three hits, including a double and one run batted in, and LaMya Stephens hit two doubles.
Lynch and Sienna Kubic each had two hits, with Lynch ripping a triple and Kubic driving in a pair. Sophie Lamia had a double. Kelsie Muto had a hit and two RBIs.
In the circle, Kristin Stiles pitched a complete game, allowing three hits and no earned runs.
