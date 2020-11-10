RURAL VALLEY – Conemaugh Township coach Laura Swank saw only reason to look back on what proved to be a banner girls’ volleyball season.
“These girls are hard workers. They’re committed; they’re dedicated,” Swank said after the District 5 champion Indians finished the finest season in the program’s history with a 3-1 loss to West Shamokin in a PIAA Class A first-round playoff match at West Shamokin High School on Tuesday night.
“They did nothing but give me their 110% all the time. And I’m very proud of them. It was an honor to be able to be a part of this team as a coach.”
The match scores were 25-19, 25-20, 24-26, 25-20.
The Heritage Conference and District 6 champion Wolves will travel to Clarion in a quarterfinal match on Saturday.
Conemaugh Township (17-5) reached the state tournament after winning the first district championship in school history.
“They made history. Conemaugh Township never had a district (volleyball) champion,” Swank said. “So we got a banner. And I hope they remember this because I’m looking forward and hoping we can make it again to states next year. And every year it’s an experience. They’re going to learn from that, and they’re going to grow from that experience.”
West Shamokin’s multi-talented and deep lineup posed problems for the Indians, who made their first appearance in state playoff competition.
“We knew they were going to be a tough team, but we came out swinging” Swank said. “We just (fell) short. And it’s all about the errors.”
“It helps to be well-rounded. And especially when you can set the ball across the pins, that’s going to keep blockers moving,” West Shamokin coach Malinda Oesterling said.
West Shamokin (20-1) appeared to be poised for a three-game sweep when it raced to a 21-15 lead. Clutch serving by junior Chloe Bidelman (three service aces and 15 digs) and strong net play by senior Maciah Holsopple (eight kills), however, helped Conemaugh Township rally back.
Three successive kills by sophomore Hannah Swank helped the Indians complete the victory in Game 3.
“I honestly thought my hitters were on and they were doing their jobs. They were swinging, they didn’t give up, and I’m not surprised at this,” Coach Swank said. “This team never gives up. They give their 100%.”
Swank led the Indians with nine kills, 12 digs and three assists. Junior Leonela Nichols contributed 11 digs, and classmate Riley Maldet added nine kills.
“They showed a lot of fight and a lot of guts,” Oesterling said. “They served tough and really put us on our heels.”
Sophomore Maddie McConnell led West Shamokin with 17 kills. Senior Abigail Oesterling added seven kills and 37 assists. Freshman Lily Jordan made nine kills, senior Sophie Fusaro served three aces and came up with 16 digs, and junior Lexie Young added five digs.
“West Shamokin is a very good team. They generate a fast offense,” Swank said. “We gave it our all. We just had too many mistakes.”
