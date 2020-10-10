RURAL VALLEY – When United went up by 14 points to open the game, host West Shamokin knew that it was going to have a battle on its hands on Friday night.
The Wolves (3-2) and Lions (1-4) traded scores back and forth all evening, but in the end West Shamokin prevailed, 48-34.
“We fought to the end,” United coach Kevin Marabito said. “They played as hard as they could and played their hearts out. I was really proud of my kids.”
Hunter Cameron led the way for the Lions, racking up 418 yards with three touchdowns while teammate Eli Clevenger added 12 carries for 96 yards and two TDs.
West Shamokin quarterback Bo Swartz threw for four touchdowns, all to John Cicero.
“We could not stop their passing game tonight and we had trouble covering their receivers,” Marabito said. “Tonight was the first night that we weren’t able to force any turnovers on defense and it hurt us.”
Cameron scored on a 25-yard run to get United on the board and Clevenger added the extra point, then Clevenger dashed for a 48-yard touchdown and PAT kick for the early 14-0 lead at the 5:41 mark of the first quarter.
Lou Swartz broke the ice for the Wolves, scoring from 15 yards out, and Ezeck Olinger’s kick pulled the hosts to 14-7.
In the second quarter, the first Bo Swartz pass to Cicero pulled West Shamokin to 14-13 after the kick was blocked at 9:46 in the second quarter.
The teams then traded a pair of touchdowns with Cameron scoring on runs of 18 and 30 yards and Bo Swartz delivering passes of 29 and 14 yards to Cicero to even the game at 26 at the half.
West Shamokin surged ahead on the fourth Bo Swartz pass to Cicero, 10 yards, and Olinger extra point, but United replied with a 13-yard Clevenger run. Clevenger then added the conversion for a 34-33 United advantage with 6:33 left in the third quarter, the last time the Lions would lead.
The Wolves scored the final 13 points of the game on a pair Dylan Wolfe runs, 12 and 15 yards, along with a conversion pass from Bo Swartz to Owen Stover and an Olinger extra point.
“We had two touchdowns called back that hurt us,” Marabito said. “We made a goal line stand to start the fourth quarter, and then had a touchdown called back. We were playing well. It was just one of those nights.”
United hosts Marion Center, while West Shamokin plays host to Blairsville next Friday.
