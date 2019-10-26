RURAL VALLEY – Jaiden Haswell rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns as West Shamokin beat Conemaugh Township 58-15 on Friday night in a Heritage Conference-WestPAC crossover game featuring the sixth-place finishers.
The host Wolves took a 21-7 first-quarter advantage and led 50-7 at halftime.
Conemaugh Township had touchdowns by Jackson Byer on a 1-yard run in the first quarter and by Seth Rosey on a 2-yard dash in the fourth quarter.
Ethan Williams kicked the extra-point on the first score and Rylan Yingling ran the conversion on the second Indians TD.
The Indians (3-7) were led by freshman quarterback Tanner Shirley, who completed 8 of 22 passes for 129 yards. Brad Robinson caught three passes for 63 yards, and Byer caught three balls for 56 yards.
Haswell scored on a 43-yard run to make it 7-0. Byer’s touchdown tied the game.
West Shamokin (5-5) had the next six touchdowns until Rosey scored.
Blake Fairman caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Bo Swartz.
Dylan Wolfe had a 4-yard TD run. Haswell added a 22-yard touchdown.
Wolfe caught a 23-yard scoring pass from Swartz.
Logan McClafferty had a 1-yard touchdown run, and Haswell had a 40-yard scoring run.
After Conemaugh Township’s final touchdown, Jarret Crise scored on a 19-yard run for West Shamokin.
