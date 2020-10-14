EBENSBURG – District 6 champion West Shamokin defeated District 5 titlist Conemaugh Township 341-349 in their PIAA Class AA subregional match on Wednesday at Ebensburg Country Club.
With the win, the Wolves advance to the PIAA team championships on Oct. 26 in York.
Conemaugh Township was led by Grace Thomas, who carded an 80. Jack Ankeny (84), Sam Sharbaugh (91), Riley Figard (94) and Austin Ricotta (94) rounded out the lineup.
West Shamokin’s Eric Spencer, this year’s District 6 individual champ, finished with a 74. Jack McCullough (82), Sean McCullough (84) and Tyler Geist (101) finished out the rotation.
