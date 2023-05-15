NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – Struggles at the plate and a few untimely miscues didn’t bode well for the Cambria Heights softball team Monday night.
Facing West Shamokin in the Heritage Conference title game, the Highlanders received two home runs from senior Lexi Griak, but struggled to build from her momentum.
With six errors defensively, Cambria Heights dug itself a hole and couldn’t climb out as it fell in the title game 5-3.
“The girls fought until the end, and I was proud of them for hanging in there,” Cambria Heights coach Drew Thomas said. “We had six errors tonight, and a couple of them were costly. We didn’t hit, and you’re not going to win many games doing that. We’re in a funk right now, and hopefully we can get out of it before districts.”
West Shamokin (17-3) won its first Heritage Conference title courtesy of a standout performance from Lily Jordan, who went 3-for-3 with four runs.
Jordan produced leadoff singles that resulted in runs for her team in the second and fourth innings, and she provided her team with a safety net in the seventh inning with a solo home run.
“I’ve been on a hot streak lately, and I was just really confident going into the batter’s box,” Jordan said. “I just tried to carry all of my momentum into this game.”
A single from Sidney Nihart in the first inning was Cambria Heights’ only hit until Griak provided her team with a spark in the fourth.
With two outs, she launched a solo shot over the center field wall to cut the deficit to one as the Highlanders were right back in the game.
“Lexi’s just been a beast for us,” Thomas said. “I didn’t think (West Shamokin was) going to give her anything to hit, but she’s just an outstanding offensive player. She can hit.”
Miscues from its opponent and a few timely hits of its own allowed West Shamokin to increase its lead in the sixth inning.
Jordan, who was walked earlier in the inning and advanced all the way to third base, cashed in off a Cambria Heights error to restore the lead to two.
Later in the inning with two outs, Rachel Cecconi reached base off a Highlander error to make it a 4-1 game.
“We didn’t know what to expect from Cambria Heights,” Wolves coach Megan Aikins said. “We only played them once last year, and we played them really early this season (in a 9-8 loss March 30). They’re a good team, and we honestly had to just take it inning by inning. We adjusted our pitch calling a little bit, and other than that, we just stuck to our game.”
Griak gave the Highlanders another glimmer of hope in the sixth inning after she blasted a two-run homer – her eight of the season – to cut the deficit back to one.
Jordan’s solo fly in the top of the seventh, however, gave her team a large enough security blanket to escape.
The Highlanders had the tying run at the plate after Macey Mezzelo (2-for-3) singled in the bottom of the seventh, but the Wolves just beat out Gina Lane’s grounder to get the out at first to send Heights home empty handed.
Martina White also had a single in the sixth inning.
Avery Elkin earned the win in the circle with the complete game effort. She fanned seven while allowing six hits.
The Highlanders (14-6), who were the defending Heritage Conference champions, now shift their attention to the upcoming District 6 Class 2A playoffs.
Two-years removed from a District 6-3A title in 2021, Cambria Heights currently holds the No. 5 seed in this year’s tournament.
“We have an entire week off now, so we have to get back to work and be ready for our next opponent,” Thomas said. “We’ll find out who we play tomorrow and go from there.”
