RURAL VALLEY, Pa. – Winning is elusive, and unfortunately for the United Valley Lions, they know that all too well.
Despite another subpar offensive performance, the Lions mounted a second-half comeback on the strength of their special teams and seemed to be in good position to eeke out their first win of the season. But they couldn’t get a defensive stop when they needed it most and fell to West Shamokin, 14-12, in a Heritage Conference game at Jack E. Boyer Field on Friday to drop to 0-3 on the season.
It was a far cry from last week’s effort in a 34-point loss to Penns Manor that left coach Kevin Marabito questioning his team’s will.
“There’s nothing to hang our heads about tonight,” Marabito said. “The kids played hard. From last week to this week, they took that step up. We’re just at that stage, we’ve got a taste a victory and I think we’re gonna be fine. … I thought we got there tonight.”
United Valley trailed 7-0 at halftime.
After West Shamokin scored on its opening possession of the second half to take a 14-0 lead, junior Brydon Brown provided United Valley with a much needed spark when he returned the ensuing kickoff 47 yards to set up the Lions near midfield.
A facemask penalty on West Shamokin added 15 yards to the play, and the Lions’ offense took over at the Wolves’ 33-yard line midway through the third quarter. Two plays later, Caden McCully scored on a 24-yard run – the Lions’ first touchdown in two weeks – to bring United Valley within 14-6 with 6:35 remaining in the third.
McCully didn’t have any carries in the first half, but Marabito and offensive coordinator Sean Mack were in agreement at halftime that they needed to get the junior running back involved.
“We’ve known all along Caden is a shifty back,” Marabito said. “We talked at halftime, and I told coach Mack, ‘We’ve got to look at him. He could make those cutbacks.’ He made some great reads and cut back, and the plays were there. … That’s the sparkplug you need, so that’s a positive there.”
The Lions held West Shamokin to a three-and-out on the Wolves’ next possession, and the special teams came up big again. McCully returned the ensuing punt 40 yards, and United Valley started its drive at the West Shamokin 19-yard line.
McCully scored again, this time on a 12-yard run, to bring United Valley within 14-12 with 1:44 to play in the third.
The two-point conversion failed again, and that’s as close as the Lions got.
They ran just three offensive plays in the fourth quarter, and West Shamokin ran the final 6:38 off the clock with a lengthy game-clinching drive.
“We’ve just got to find that way to win,” Marabito said. “I said it in the preseason: You can teach the fundamentals of football, but you can’t teach kids how to win.
“But they tasted some success tonight, and we did a heck of a job against a good football team. We’re getting there. We’ve got to keep plugging, keep practicing, keep believing, and I think once that belief comes in, we could be tough to deal with.”
McCully finished with 56 yards on eight carries – for an average of 7.0 yards per carry – and was a bright spot for the Lions’ offense that finished with just 98 total yards on the night. Despite that, the Lions found a way to hang around until the closing minutes thanks to their special teams.
“We worked hard on it all week because it’s been our Achilles’ heel for two weeks,” Marabito said. “We worked harder on the special teams, and it paid off. … You’ve got to win three phases of the game, and I thought we came close to winning all three. It’s just we didn’t get the win on the scoreboard. That’s the tough part, but I’m just proud of how they played tonight, and we’ve just got to keep improving.”
