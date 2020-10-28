NORTHERN CAMBRIA – The Northern Cambria volleyball team was a dragon that West Shamokin had tirelessly worked to slay.
The Colts claimed supremacy in the Heritage Conference for many years, with their past three conference titles coming at the Wolves’ expense.
As the two teams met Wednesday in this year’s title bout, No. 2 seed West Shamokin took advantage of a few Colt miscues and finally exacted its revenge as they relinquished the conference crown with a 3-0 (25-22, 25-18, 27-25) defeat.
“This was something the girls wanted, and we didn’t get it,” Northern Cambria coach Mike Hogan said. “We have to move on. That’s what athletics teach you – sometimes you win, and sometimes you lose. Either way, you have to get up the next day and get to work.”
West Shamokin (15-1) did everything in its might throughout the evening to control Colts senior Maggie Hogan, who packed a lethal punch with 24 kills.
The St. Francis volleyball commit was difficult to handle early on as she produced five kills in the opening frames of the game.
In an attempt to keep Hogan off the scoresheet, West Shamokin coach Melinda Oesterling instructed her team to be more offensive on their side of the ball and spread out the net so that the Colts didn’t have the opportunity to provide Hogan with a quality set.
“We didn’t have much of an answer for Maggie Hogan,” Oesterling said. “We tried to capitalize when she was in the back row, but she’s phenomenal. She can control games, and that was our biggest problem.”
With also having to navigate through a hard-hitting Wolves front row that boasted 14 kills from Lexie Young, Northern Cambria (12-2) struggled on its own side of the net.
Several unforced errors allowed West Shamokin to take control on an 8-0 run in the second set, and despite leading in the third set, several out-of-system plays sputtered the offense in a negative direction.
“I think West Shamokin handled the plays better,” Mike Hogan said. “They were able to handle the out-of-system plays better than we were. We had a lot of unforced errors, and West Shamokin didn’t. They kept the ball in play and made good contact. It was the out-of-system stuff they got us on tonight.”
West Shamokin ripped a monkey off its back after constantly falling short to Northern Cambria in the conference title bout.
“It feels good to finally get them off their streak,” said West Shamokin senior Abigail Oesterling, who clinched the title with a game-winning dump in the third set. “We were finally able to get it from them. I think we started out strong, and we’ve been having trouble getting out from the start. But everyone was in it, and in previous years, not everyone was in it. This year, we have a great group of girls where everyone buys in.”
Both teams split their two regular-season meetings. Each squad won at home.
Northern Cambria, who is the two-time defending PIAA Class A champion, is the fourth seed in District 6 Class AA this year.
Though it was a tough pill to swallow for the Colts, the core of the team has proven its ability to push off a tough loss.
In the 2018 District 6 Class A finals, Northern Cambria lost a heartbreaker to Bishop Carroll. Taking that loss in stride, the Colts earned their revenge against the Huskies in the state semifinals en route to the first of two state titles.
“This loss makes me think about that loss to Bishop Carroll,” Maggie Hogan said. “If we didn’t lose to them the first time, maybe we wouldn’t have beat them the second time around and won states. (West Shamokin) is a great team and deserved this win, but we’ll be able to bounce back.”
