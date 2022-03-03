ARMAGH, Pa. – United hosted West Shamokin in the District 6 Class 2A consolation game, which marked the fourth meeting this year between familiar foes.
In two years, this was their seventh overall matchup, according to West Shamokin coach Judd McCullough.
West Shamokin prevailed 46-33 on Thursday night.
“There’s not a lot of secrets,” McCullough said. “It’s been a battle every time we’ve played them the last couple years, I have nothing but respect for United, they are a special program.”
This game started no differently than the last, as both teams came out with intensity. United hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter against a staunch 3-2 zone, with Jon Henry going 2-2 from deep. West Shamokin was able to create turnovers and convert to lead 11-9 at the end of the first quarter.
West Shamokin senior Trevor Smulik (13 rebounds) owned the paint in the second quarter and scored nine of his game-high 16 points, the majority from the charity stripe.
“It was great to get another shot at these guys after losing to them at the KCAC. We came out with a lot of energy and played hard,” Smulik said.
The game, however, was tied at 20 going into the half.
The Lions were cold in the third, as West Shamokin turned up the defensive pressure and scored transition buckets. Lou Swartz (12 points) and Sean McCullough (eight points) capitalized. The Wolves outscored the Lions 13-4 in the third, which seemed to be the difference.
“A very tough loss, my last home game as a senior,” United senior Johnny Muchesko said. “I don’t think we came out the way we should have, and it didn’t end well. We are 2-2 against these guys, pretty even, but we got the KCAC win and the plaque for the Heritage and that’s all that matters.”
West Shamokin pulled away in the final quarter, mainly at the charity stripe, as the clock wound down. United went 0-for-1 at the line as a team.
“Hats off to West Shamokin and coach McCullough,” United coach Matt Rodkey said. “We’ve played these guys seven times in two years, I don’t know if that’s ever been heard of. It feels like the AFC North or something. I’m proud of our kids. They played hard.
“They kind of did to us what we did to them in the Heritage championship. They had a big third quarter and we didn’t. We are excited to play next week in the state playoffs. We are like only the fourth or fifth team to do so.”
United moves on to play the District 7 champ, either Our Lady of the Sacred Heart or Fort Cherry, on Wednesday in the first round of the PIAA tournament
West Shamokin will face the loser of Friday’s District 9 title game between Redbank Valley and Ridgway on Wednesday.
