RURAL VALLEY – Bishop Carroll Catholic coach Bubba Fatula believes football games are not won on Friday nights but on the days that lead up to Friday night.
The Huskies’ coach remained confident his team will put it together on offense, even though Bishop Carroll managed its second touchdown in three games as it lost a 48-7 decision against West Shamokin in a Heritage Conference football game on Friday night at Jack Boyer Field.
“We’re young. And unfortunately this past week we had a lot of kids sick,” Fatula said. “So again Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays are important things.”
The Wolves (2-1) received two touchdowns from lineman Logan Cogley, a 12-yard return of a blocked punt and a 12-yard return of a punt that took a favorable roll before Cogley picked up the ball and completed his second return of the night.
Most of the night belonged to West Shamokin’s explosive offense. Bo Swartz completed 13 of 18 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a 59-yard score as the Wolves took a 34-0 lead into the break.
“They’re very impressive,” Fatula said. “They’re quick, they’re fast, they’re strong.”
West Shamokin looked to recover from a disheartening loss to Homer-Center in Week 2.
“Last week was a rough week for us,” coach Judd McCullough said. “We had to come back, turn the page and get things going in the right direction. W had a really good week of practice. The kids were focused, and I think we took a step in the right direction this week.”
West Shamokin rolled up 385 total yards. Its defense limited Bishop Carroll to 49 rushing yards. Swartz was intercepted once and sacked twice.
“We need to run the ball better than we did. But we’ve got a very capable passing game," McCullough said. "With our passing game in Bo’s hands, we’re in pretty good shape. But we need to get a better push up front and get our running game going a little bit more than we did tonight.”
The Huskies dented the scoreboard in the game’s final minute when Johnny Golden found Ryan Bohrer for a 4-yard scoring pass. Golden completed 16 of 32 passes for 112 yards.
“It’s just a step in the right direction. We’ve got to get those touchdowns going and, hopefully, it can lead to more,” Golden said. “The future’s bright. Hopefully, we can continue to move along, grow as a team, become experienced and win games.”
Fatula wants all concerned to give it time.
“We understand who we are,” Fatula said. “We understand we’re young. We understand that on every offensive series we take a chance of these young guys not coming through on a play. And, unfortunately, it’s happening more than we want it to.
“Sooner or later we’ll find a way to put all this together, sustain a drive and score on a regular basis,” Fatula said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.