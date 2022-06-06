WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. – Jimmy Mayer's first season as baseball coach at Somerset didn't end quite like he would have wanted, but one of the community's favorite sons wasn't complaining after the Golden Eagles bowed out of the PIAA Class 4A playoffs on Monday.
Winning pitcher Zane Griffaton's three-run homer backed his five effective innings on the mound as WPIAL champion West Mifflin beat District 5-8-9 subregional champion Somerset, 6-1, in a first-round game before a West Mifflin school-record crowd of 909.
“There's only one team that ends on a happy note," said Mayer, a former Somerset star who played at Pitt before being drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays. "It's baseball. I just told them that from where we started to where we're at now, I couldn't be more proud of a group of young men than I am of these guys.”
Somerset rallied from an early-season 3-5 record to finish 15-8, winning 12 of its final 15 games. But the Golden Eagles were stymied in their most recent trip to the state tournament by West Mifflin (19-3), which made the most of just six hits against junior Aiden VanLenten.
Griffaton yielded five hits, including Spencer Marteeny's solo homer in the second inning. He also struck out four and walked two before giving way in the sixth to Ryan Lang, who notched a save by retiring five consecutive batters and recording a putout on a pickoff at third.
Lang, who began the game at second base for West Mifflin, also went 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored.
West Mifflin advances to play Laurel Highlands in the quarterfinals on Thursday at a site and time to be determined.
Somerset came in on a roll, but struggled against a West Mifflin team that won its first District 7 (WPIAL) title by beating Montour, 5-4 in 12 innings, in the championship game. The Golden Eagles made two errors early and committed several baserunning gaffes.
VanLenten, who was coming off a complete-game, two-hit shutout last week against Clearfield in the District 5-8-9 subregional title game, managed just one strikeout against West Mifflin in going the distance again. He walked three, hit a batter and uncorked two wild pitches.
West Mifflin erased a 1-0 deficit in the bottom of the second inning after Marteeny had homered in the top half. The Titans scored four runs on just two hits and a walk, capped by Griffaton's three-run blast over the centerfield fence to take a 4-1 lead.
They added two runs in the third on a walk, three singles and a sacrifice fly.
But from there, VanLenten kept West Mifflin off the board.
“I cant ask any more of Aiden VanLenten," Mayer said. "You get down like that ... I kept telling him every inning, 'Just keep us in it. Just keep us in it.' He battled for us. You never know – we get a couple hits here and there, it could be a different game.”
It looked as though Somerset still had some fight, despite falling behind early. The Golden Eagles put a runner on with no outs in four consecutive innings from the third to the sixth.
Nolan Riggs was stranded after a leadoff double in the third; Marteeny reached on an error in the fourth, but Somerset wasn't able to push a run across; Vanlenten drew a walk in the fifth and was caught stealing; and Bryce Mulhollen walked to lead off the sixth and advanced to second on a single by Brad Bruner, but was caught stealing on a fake pickoff try by Lang.
“We expected that. We watched some games. We knew what they were going to do," Mayer said. "They executed. They're a very well-coached team. You can tell that they do what they do very well. You don't see it a lot, but they do it and they do it very well. They executed today and that's what you've got to do at this time of year, and they did it better than us.”
Mayer, who this season took over the Somerset program from longtime coach Steve Costea, was a 30th-round pick by the Rays in the 2006 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, advancing to Class Low-A before returning to western Pennsylvania and eventually starting a club team at St. Francis.
He was an assistant to Costea, for whom he previously had played for four seasons, on Somerset's District 6 championship team in 2014 and also spent time as an assistant at Penn Cambria.
Now, back at Somerset, Mayer said he's still learning the nuances of coaching.
“I thought we played OK today," he said. "We made a couple mistakes, but you're going to have that. I ran us out of the fifth inning. I'm still kicking myself about that.”
It was a reminder for Mayer, whose father, Bob, is a former Somerset coach from 1984-91 and a Cincinnati Reds draft pick who became a longtime scout for the Cleveland Indians, that seemingly there is room to learn. But he said he considered his first season as coach at his alma mater to be a rousing success.
"Yes, we wish we could've moved on," he said, "but, like said, it's baseball. It happens. I just told (the seniors) how much I love those guys and how hard it is to say goodbye. It's just a special group for me, being my first year, and they did everything I asked. We started out 3-5 and we kept at it. It's just hard to say goodbye to them.
“I'll have a nice core group returning. With some work in the offseason, we expect to be back here next year. Hopefully, the results will be a little different.”
