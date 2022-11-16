WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – Andrew Shull’s career-high 19 points were not enough for Pitt-Johnstown to upset eighth-ranked West Liberty as the Hilltoppers pulled away during the second half to close out a 93-76 victory on Wednesday.
Drew Magestro provided 15 points for the Mountain Cats (2-1), and John Paul Kromka added 12 points and six rebounds.
After Pitt-Johnstown took a 5-0 lead to start, West Liberty went on a 15-2 run to go up 15-7 at the 14:17 mark of the first half. The Mountain Cats responded with a 13-5 spurt to knot the game at 20 on a 3-pointer by Magestro.
Less than a minute later, a triple by Shull tied it at 23, but West Liberty grabbed the lead for good just seven seconds later after Christian Montague, who had 13 points, connected from deep.
A pair of free throws by Ryan Smith with 7:16 remaining in the half put the Mountain Cats within four at 29-25, but that was the closest they got.
The Hilltoppers went into halftime up 47-38 and opened the second half by drilling back-to-back 3-pointers to push their lead to 15 just 38 seconds in.
Andy Zuchelli, who chipped in nine points, tallied a conventional 3-point play to cut Pitt-Johnstown’s deficit to 61-54 with 14:31 to play, but a quick 5-0 run restored a double-digit lead that the Hilltoppers did not relinquish.
Malik McKinney had a game-high 24 points for West Liberty (3-0). Steve Cannady totaled 18 points. Bryce Butler had a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards.
