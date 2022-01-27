The West Hills Recreation Commission will host a pickleball tournament on April 2-3 at The Grove, 1000 Edgehill Dr.
The Grove Pulse Pickleball is Life Tournament will include men's and women's doubles and mixed doubles competition in age groups 49-and-under, 50-65 and over-65.
Registration deadline is March 24 for the 48-team maximum event.
For more information, contact Megan Stasko at 814 341-4373 or Lisa Miller at 814 659-9229.
The West Hills Recreation Commisson also announced results of a pickleball tournament held at The Grove. A total 66 players from five states participated in the event.
Area placewinners included:
Mike Muto and Paul Ahlers, first place, men's doubles age 16 to 99 (3.0); Greg Glova and Gary Heltzel, third place.
Cindy Thompson and Bill Stanko, first place, mixed doubles age 16-99 (3.0); J. Ward and Katie Coddington, second place.
Becky McKinley and Mary Ann Sonna, first place, women's doubles age 49-59 (3.0); Cindy Thompson and Katie Coddington, third place.
Dan Campbell and Wendy Hemminger, first place, mixed doubles age 50-59 (3.5); Lisa Miller and Mike McKeel, third place.
Lisa Miller and Jayne Devine, third place, women's doubles, age 50-59 (3.0).
