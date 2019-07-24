Johnstown-based teams have found a home away from home in Whittier, California, the last three summers.
Martella’s Pharmacy of the Johnstown Recreation Pony League will board a flight Thursday morning for the West Coast.
Manager Chris Pfeil’s team earned a spot in the Pony-13 World Series played at York Field in Whittier and will open against San Diego at 1 p.m. (EST) on Friday.
Martella’s will be among an eight-team field that includes teams representing Hawaii; San Diego, California; Rodando Beach, California; Houston, Texas; Tijuana, Mexico; host Whittier; and Seoul, Korea. Seoul is the two-time defending champion.
“Our kids are really excited,” said Pfeil after Martella’s won the Pony-13 East Zone Regional title in Cranberry last weekend.
“For some of them it’s the first time they’re going to be on a plane. For most of them it’s the first time they’re going to be on the West Coast.”
Martella’s Pharmacy is upholding a recent trend.
In 2017, Moxham PNA advanced to the championship round in the Pony-13 World Series. Last year, Flood City Elite represented the region in Whittier.
“This is the third year in a row Johnstown has gone,” Pfeil said.
Pfeil listed his roster as: catcher Ethan Semelsberger; outfielder Mason Pfeil; infielder Connor Binaut; infielder Connor Yoder; infielder Bryce Roberts; infielder Tyler Orris; infielder-outfielder Ben Ryan; infielder Zach Petree; catcher-outfielder Ethan Janidlo; infielder Caden Hody; outfielder Luke Raho; outfielder Luke McLeary; and infielder Pace Prosser.
Pfeil said all of his players are capable of pitching.
He is assisted by coaches Jeff Cramer, Brad Janidlo and Dave Raho.
“We’ve been through two rounds of play,” said Pfeil, who also is head coach of the Bishop McCort Catholic High School team and GM of the AAABA Tournament champion Martella’s Pharmacy franchise.
“We started in Boardman, Ohio, and we went undefeated in that tournament,” he said. "We advanced to Cranberry last weekend and beat the Bronx, New York, to earn our trip to California. It’s been a great ride for these kids.”
Many of the Martella’s players have been together for multiple seasons.
“A lot of these guys started playing Ripken League together when they were 9 years old. That’s where most of them met,” Pfeil said. “Most of them have played competitive travel ball since they were young.
“They’re very familiar with each other. They’ve blended well. When you have a team of 13 guys that are talented, everybody has a role to play. This group has been very unselfish. When their number is called, they produce.”
Pfeil spent the early part of the week working on travel plans and fundraising. He said Pony-13 covers the airfare for teams traveling to California but other expenses must be paid by the team.
The experience will be worth any financial burdens.
“From the first time we practiced together we were hoping we’d accomplish this,” Pfeil said. “They were focused. They’ve really played well as a team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.